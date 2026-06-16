West Wilson is reportedly not returning to 'Summer House' for Season 11 after scandal
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/16/2026
West Wilson is reportedly done with Summer House after his scandal involving his ex-girlfriend Ciara Miller and her former best friend Amanda Batula.
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West will not be reprising his role on Summer House's eleventh season, according to TMZ and People sources.
TMZ's sources connected to the show said West was not picked for the next season of the Bravo reality series and so he will not participate when cameras begin rolling over the July 4 weekend.
However, the sources said the door isn't completely closed for West -- who joined Summer House for Season 8 -- and he may make a cameo at some point.
An insider close to production also toldPeople that West won't be returning for Season 11.
Summer House's Season 11 cast has yet to be officially announced.
West's alleged departure from Summer House comes amid scrutiny over his new relationship with his co-star Amanda, who used to be good friends with Ciara.
While West and Ciara had broken up in December 2023, Amanda only announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke in January after four years of marriage.
The love triangle sparked a Summer House controversy similar to "#Scandavol," when Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval had cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix, with her then-best friend Raquel Leviss.
Amanda and West's relationship was a hot topic on the Summer House reunion, which aired as three parts on Bravo beginning in May.
West was accused of not caring or showing enough emotion about hurting Ciara, whom he had dated on Season 8 of Summer House, on Part 3 of the reunion.
West claimed a beta blocker he had taken was causing him to act in a stoic and aloof manner, but Ciara called him out for being full of "bullsh-t."
On the Friday, June 12 episode of his podcast, Show Me Something, West admitted to his co-host, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham, that he hoped the NBA Finals would make it to Game 6 so fewer people would watch Summer House: The Aftermath.
Fellow Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard called West "trash" in a Threads post for wanting to steal viewership away from their show.
On June 14, Lindsay slammed West's podcast comments by writing, "Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that IIIII brought YOU on, you should move immediately."
It remains unclear if Ciara will be returning to Summer House for Season 11 amid the controversy.
But Ciara already has a full plate in the entertainment industry.
Ciara was recently announced as one of the celebrities competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she's also co-hosting Love Island Aftersun, the companion series of Peacock's Love Island USA, with social media influencer Tefi Pessoa. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.