West Wilson is speaking out about his departure from Summer House ahead of Season 11.

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"I wanted to tell it on my own but that [exit rumor] is true," West, 31, revealed when "The Broadcast Boys" podcast broke down the Summer House scandal in a recent Instagram video.

"In [Bravo's] defense, I don't think it would have been a fun summer."

Season 10 of Summer House wrapped its reunion and bonus "The Aftermath" episode earlier this month on Bravo, and Season 11 is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in the Hamptons in July.

Amid cast discussions, multiple sources recently told TMZ and People that West was dumped from the Season 11 cast after his Summer House controversy.

However, the sources said the door isn't completely closed for West -- who joined Summer House for Season 8 -- and he may make a cameo at some point.

The rumor sparked while West continues to face backlash for dating his Summer House co-star Amanda Batula, who used to be close friends with West's ex-girlfriend, Ciara Miller, who was shown dating West on Season 8 of the show before their December 2023 split.

West and Amanda went public with their relationship in March, and Amanda had also just announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke in January after four years of marriage.

Earlier this month, a source also told Us Weekly that West "isn't coming back."

The source claimed, "He could still make an appearance on Summer House or [Amanda's spinoff show] In the City in the future, especially if things with Amanda progress, but he's not a cast member this season."

An insider later told Us that West's Summer House exit was a mutual decision between him and Bravo.

"[West was] already feeling like his time on the show was coming to an end," the insider added.

"It became even clearer that there wasn't a long-term fit anymore. He is at peace with the decision and is focusing on his podcast and other business ventures."
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During his interview with "The Broadcast Boys" podcast, West said he and Amanda had sex for the first time after they released the March statement about their relationship.

"We f-cked after the statement but we'd been, like, making out and having sleepovers for a long time," West said, before adding, "I was still doing the wrong thing but... I'm not committing a crime."

Summer House's Season 11 cast has yet to be officially announced.

Amanda and West's relationship was a hot topic on the Summer House reunion, which aired as three parts on Bravo beginning in May.

West was accused of not caring or showing enough emotion about hurting Ciara on Part 3 of the reunion.

West claimed a beta blocker he had taken was causing him to act in a stoic and aloof manner, but Ciara called him out for being full of "bullsh-t."

Ciara certainly hasn't held back when sharing her opinion of West and Amanda's alleged betrayal in the media. She said Amanda was never a good friend to her and "bad karma" will be coming for the both of them.

It's unclear whether Ciara will be returning for Summer House's 11th season, but Bravo and Peacock executive Noah Samton recently called her "the future" of the series.

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"I told Ciara a few months ago that I think she's the future of Summer House," Noah told Variety.

"She has a voice that we love on Summer House, she has the connections with the rest of the group -- with Mia and KJ, and she's tight with Kyle. She feels like she has become the center of the show."

He added, "And that's a story I want to continue telling."

In addition, Ciara will be competing on Dancing with the Stars' 35th season this fall.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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