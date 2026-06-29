However, the sources said the door isn't completely closed for West -- who joined Summer House for Season 8 -- and he may make a cameo at some point.
The rumor sparked while West continues to face backlash for dating his Summer House co-star Amanda Batula, who used to be close friends with West's ex-girlfriend, Ciara Miller, who was shown dating West on Season 8 of the show before their December 2023 split.
West and Amanda went public with their relationship in March, and Amanda had also just announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke in January after four years of marriage.
Earlier this month, a source also told Us Weekly that West "isn't coming back."
The source claimed, "He could still make an appearance on Summer House or [Amanda's spinoff show] In the City in the future, especially if things with Amanda progress, but he's not a cast member this season."
An insider later told Us that West's Summer House exit was a mutual decision between him and Bravo.
"[West was] already feeling like his time on the show was coming to an end," the insider added.
"It became even clearer that there wasn't a long-term fit anymore. He is at peace with the decision and is focusing on his podcast and other business ventures."
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During his interview with "The Broadcast Boys" podcast, West said he and Amanda had sex for the first time after they released the March statement about their relationship.
"We f-cked after the statement but we'd been, like, making out and having sleepovers for a long time," West said, before adding, "I was still doing the wrong thing but... I'm not committing a crime."
Summer House's Season 11 cast has yet to be officially announced.
Amanda and West's relationship was a hot topic on the Summer House reunion, which aired as three parts on Bravo beginning in May.
West was accused of not caring or showing enough emotion about hurting Ciara on Part 3 of the reunion.
West claimed a beta blocker he had taken was causing him to act in a stoic and aloof manner, but Ciara called him out for being full of "bullsh-t."