Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The screen musical features Ansel Elgort , Rachel Zegler and Ariana Debose. Rita Moreno , who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the original 1961 film, plays a new character in the remake.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is Encanto with $9.4 million, followed by Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 3 with $7.1 million, House of Gucci at No. 4 with $4 million and Eternals at No. 5 with $3.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at No. 6 with $1.7 million, Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 7 with $1.3 million, Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers at No. 8 with $1.29 million, Dune at No. 9 with $860,000 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 10 with $850,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $40.2 million. Last weekend's Top 10 racked up about $46.4 million in receipts when Encanto was the No. 1 movie in the United States and Canada.