'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
UPI News Service, 12/12/2021
Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
The screen musical features Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana Debose. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the original 1961 film, plays a new character in the remake.
Coming in at No. 2 this week is Encanto with $9.4 million, followed by Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 3 with $7.1 million, House of Gucci at No. 4 with $4 million and Eternals at No. 5 with $3.1 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at No. 6 with $1.7 million, Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 7 with $1.3 million, Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers at No. 8 with $1.29 million, Dune at No. 9 with $860,000 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 10 with $850,000.
This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $40.2 million. Last weekend's Top 10 racked up about $46.4 million in receipts when Encanto was the No. 1 movie in the United States and Canada.
