20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film West Side Story.

The studio shared a special look teaser for the musical romantic drama Tuesday featuring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria.

The preview shows Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) fall in love, despite belonging to rival street gangs in 1950s New York City. The trailer features the song "Somewhere."

"West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City," an official description reads.

West Side Story is directed by Steven Spielberg and co-stars Ariana Bose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Josh Andres Rivera as Chino and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia. Corey Stoll and Rita Moreno also star.

The film is based on the Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents musical of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1961 film starring Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood as Tony and Maria.

20th Century Studios shared a first teaser trailer for the movie in April.

West Side Story opens in theaters Dec. 10.