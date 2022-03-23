West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will attend Sunday's Oscars ceremony as a presenter.

Although her movie musical is up for seven awards -- including Best Picture -- Zegler revealed this week she had not received an invitation to the gala and planned to celebrate the film's success by watching the ceremony on television at home.

After her fans expressed their surprise and outrage, Zegler tweeted Sunday: "My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)... and awards shows alike. let's all just respect the process and i'll get off my phone x R."

Fewer tickets reportedly were distributed this year because of COVID-19 precautions, but The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline said Tuesday Zegler has been added to the lineup of presenters for the Oscars.

She has been in London shooting Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the production schedule is being reworked to enable the actress to attend the Oscars.

Zegler has not publicly commented on the change in plans.

West Side Story was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno.