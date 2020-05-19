Wendy Williams will be taking time off and putting The Wendy Williams Show on hiatus as the talk show host deals with symptoms related to her Graves' disease.

"Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue," a statement from Williams' Twitter account said on Monday.

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow," the statement continued.

Williams has been producing new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show from her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 55-year-old was diagnosed with Graves' disease in February 2018. She has taken time off from her show in the past due to the disease.

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid.