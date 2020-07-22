Wendy Williams announced on Twitter that her daytime talk show will be returning for Season 12 on Sept. 21 and will be presented from inside her studio.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!! I'm sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we're all living in, even if for just an hour," Williams tweeted on Tuesday.

"I miss you and can't wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I love you for watching," she continued.

Williams started producing new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show from her home in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 56-year-old then took time off in May as she dealt with symptoms related to her Graves' disease.

No studio audience will be present during production of the new season. New episodes will begin airing daily starting on Sept. 21.