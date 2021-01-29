Wendy Williams says she put up with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's behavior for years because of her deep love for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 56-year-old television personality explained on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she stayed with Hunter for so long despite his alleged affairs.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 after 21 years of marriage. The split followed reports that Hunter had cheated and fathered an illegitimate child with Sharina Hudson. Williams and Hunter finalized their divorce in January 2020.

On WWHL, Williams was asked why she put up with Hunter's "shenanigans" during their marriage.

"I had to in the beginning because I loved him, I was in love with Kevin," the star said. "I loved Kevin with desperation. Not because I wanted to be loved but because I am my parents' daughter."

"I was raised to have my own money, but the bigger thing is that no matter what you do regarding a career, Wendy, and putting on lipstick and applying your skills in the kitchen, you want to have the white picket fence and you want to have children," she added. "This is how I was raised."

Williams said there's still "no option" in her mind when it comes to marriage.

"Being married is the holy grail," she said. "But there was a lot behind the scenes, and I'm very confident in my feelings towards Kevin initially, how I felt towards him in the middle, and why it took me so long to divorce him."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Williams also discussed Hudson and said she knew about Hunter's affair with her for 15 years.

"[I knew for] just about the whole 13 years that they were together, and people behind-behind-the-scenes say it was more like 15 years," she said.

Williams will discuss her marriage and share other details about her personal and professional life in her forthcoming Lifetime biopic, What a Mess. On WWHL, Williams said Hunter did not have any input on the movie.