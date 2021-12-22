Tapings of episodes of The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.

Williams, who has Graves disease, has been off the show since September as she focuses on her health issues. Guest hosts have been filling in for her while she is away.

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, "The Wendy Williams Show" will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled," the talk show's Instagram account said Tuesday.

"@MichaelRapaport, @KymWhitley & @FinesseMitchell and @sherrieshepherd will guest host the shows as previously announced. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season."

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, "Nick Cannon" will now return with new episodes on Monday, January 10, instead of Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled," Cannon posted on Instagram Tuesday.

"We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season."

FOX also announced it has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, Toast & Roast 2022 starring former Community castmates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the coronavirus surge.

Six and The Lion King were the latest Broadway shows to cancel performances until after Christmas because of COVID-19. They join a list that includes Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain't Too Proud and Hadestown.

Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes was also recently canceled for the rest of the season due to COVID-19, while last weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live was broadcast with mostly pre-recorded segments, few cast members and no live musical performance or audience.

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cinderella have also been canceled in London until February.