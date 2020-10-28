Talk-show host Wendy Williams got the boot on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Williams wore the Lips mask for Season 4 of the FOX competition.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"HOW YOU DOOOOIN #LipsMask!!! I knew it was @WendyWilliams Love ya girl #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity eliminated this season.