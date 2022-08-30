Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Wendell & Wild.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the stop-motion animated film Tuesday.

Wendell & Wild is written by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and Jordan Peele and directed by Selick.

The film follows Wendell and Wild, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Peele, two demon brothers who enlist 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living.

Angela Bassett, James Hong, Sam Zelaya, Tamara Smart, Seema Virdi, Ramona Young and Ving Rhames also have roles.

The preview introduces the dark fantasy comedy-horror film with scenes of an aquatic creature, a nun falling, and a mouth grown on the back of a hand.

Netflix previously released a "cast reveal" video for the film.

Wendell & Wild will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release Oct. 28 on Netflix.