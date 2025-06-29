Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams has weighed in on Dale Moss and Sam McKinney's return to Paradise after their "controversial" The Bachelorette seasons.

When asked whom he was most excited or surprised to see on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Wells told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that Dale and Sam were at the top of his list.

"So I think that the person who kind of jumped out from the [cast] page for me is Dale," Wells said during a recent appearance on the podcast.

"If you don't remember, Dale was the one who got engaged to [Clare Crawley] in like four days, and he kind of got a bad shake, right?"

The Paradise bartender elaborated, "Like, he didn't get the experience that we all had on the show. He went on it for a couple of days, and it was a whirlwind, I'm sure, and then it didn't work out."

Dale had proposed marriage to Clare less than two weeks into filming The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, which aired in Summer 2020.

Clare was optimistic Dale was going to be her forever guy, but they had an ugly breakup and announced their split in October 2021.

Dale was accused of being a player, a cheater and a fame-seeker, but he denied those accusations in multiple media interviews -- and is now back on TV five years later.

"I never perceived him as a bad guy or a villain or whatever, no matter how it shook out," Wells shared.

"I think he got caught up in the whole thing. And so, for me, I was like, 'I hope that he comes and finds something because he didn't really get the opportunity the first time around.'"

Wells quipped, "What winner of the show has only been on three episodes? That's a crazy thing!"

Wells therefore said he was "rooting" for Dale and "wanted him to have a good experience" in Paradise.

"I think he's a nice guy. I think he's very handsome. I think he's very smart," Wells said.

"I think you can tell he's successful and stuff, so you kind of fit all the boxes of, like, someone who would be very desirable in this place."

But Wells pointed out how 36-year-old Dale was older than the other The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums, although still much younger than the Golden cast members.

"So I was worried that him being in a little bit different of an age bracket would hurt him. So yeah, I was excited to see Dale," Wells noted.

"I became close with Dale, and I'm excited for everyone else to kind of see his journey."

Wells then went on to discuss Sam's return to The Bachelor franchise after his stint on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season.

"This may be controversial. I don't know if it is or not, but I'm rooting for Sam a little bit," Wells shared.

"Yes, he said say 'make the main thing, the main thing' and he had a bunch of catch phrases where we were like, 'Dude, where did you get these from, a Cracker Jack box?' which I get, and then he went after [Jenn's eventual winner Devin Strader]."

On Jenn's The Bachelorette season in 2024, Sam and Jenn had a hot and heavy physical connection, and Sam professed his love very early on, which rubbed Jenn's other bachelors the wrong way.

When Jenn pressed Sam for specifics on why he loved her, Sam was "dismissive," according to Jenn, and spoke in generalities about appreciating her and wanting "a ferocious" love.

Since Sam didn't seem to understand Jenn or have much depth in their relationship, she decided that she couldn't take him seriously.

Jenn ultimately eliminated Sam before the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season, and Sam, capping off his portrayal as a villain, vented in his final words: "The energy that [Jenn] brought was very dull. It's not my fault."

Jenn later chose to get engaged to Devin on The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale, but they broke up before the After the Final Rose special aired on ABC.

Jenn had claimed that Devin slowly ghosted her and then dumped her in a brief phone call, and Devin went on to release personal text messages with Jenn on social media in attempt to share his "truth" and side of the story.

"[Sam] was kind of right about Devin!" Wells said with a laugh.

"He wasn't wrong, and I feel like he got roasted for kind of being right... And no one is coming to Paradise because everything worked out on the last show, right? It's a redemptive story for everyone."

Wells therefore noted of Sam, "I think he deserves a little bit of, like, a different experience because, yeah, I don't know if I think he was wrong!"

Wells also said on the podcast that he was "so excited" to see the "beautiful" Katherine "Kat" Izzo back in Paradise because she's "just so good at making TV" by being her authentic and "neurotic" self.

Of the initial 16 Paradise cast members, Wells also called Justin Glaze "a genuinely awesome guy to be around," and the bartender added how it was cool to see so many new faces in Costa Rica.

Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season is set to premiere Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Jesse Palmer will reprise his role as host, and The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will be serving up champagne in a new "Paradise Relations" role.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)




