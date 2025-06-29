When asked whom he was most excited or surprised to see on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Wells told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that Dale and Sam were at the top of his list.
But Wells pointed out how 36-year-old Dale was older than the other The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums, although still much younger than the Golden cast members.
"So I was worried that him being in a little bit different of an age bracket would hurt him. So yeah, I was excited to see Dale," Wells noted.
"I became close with Dale, and I'm excited for everyone else to kind of see his journey."
Wells then went on to discuss Sam's return to The Bachelor franchise after his stint on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season.
"This may be controversial. I don't know if it is or not, but I'm rooting for Sam a little bit," Wells shared.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Yes, he said say 'make the main thing, the main thing' and he had a bunch of catch phrases where we were like, 'Dude, where did you get these from, a Cracker Jack box?' which I get, and then he went after [Jenn's eventual winner Devin Strader]."
On Jenn's The Bachelorette season in 2024, Sam and Jenn had a hot and heavy physical connection, and Sam professed his love very early on, which rubbed Jenn's other bachelors the wrong way.
When Jenn pressed Sam for specifics on why he loved her, Sam was "dismissive," according to Jenn, and spoke in generalities about appreciating her and wanting "a ferocious" love.
Since Sam didn't seem to understand Jenn or have much depth in their relationship, she decided that she couldn't take him seriously.
Jenn ultimately eliminated Sam before the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season, and Sam, capping off his portrayal as a villain, vented in his final words: "The energy that [Jenn] brought was very dull. It's not my fault."
Jenn later chose to get engaged to Devin on The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale, but they broke up before the After the Final Rose special aired on ABC.
"[Sam] was kind of right about Devin!" Wells said with a laugh.
"He wasn't wrong, and I feel like he got roasted for kind of being right... And no one is coming to Paradise because everything worked out on the last show, right? It's a redemptive story for everyone."
Wells therefore noted of Sam, "I think he deserves a little bit of, like, a different experience because, yeah, I don't know if I think he was wrong!"
Wells also said on the podcast that he was "so excited" to see the "beautiful" Katherine "Kat" Izzo back in Paradise because she's "just so good at making TV" by being her authentic and "neurotic" self.