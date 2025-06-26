Wells Adams has warned Bachelor in Paradise fans that they need to brace themselves for what's coming on the show's upcoming tenth season. "Obviously there are going to be a lot of changes. Things are going to be different -- new faces and all that stuff," Wells teased during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "But I know what happens, obviously, and there are a lot of twists and turns." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season already filmed and is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET\/PT on ABC. "There are some crazy Rose Ceremonies. Just, like, buckle in Bachelor Nation because it's going to be a wild ride!" Wells teased. Bachelor in Paradise is going to continue to feature Wells as bartender and Jesse Palmer as host, but The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will also be on the show in a new "Paradise Relations" role. Not only did Hannah serve up bubbly in the new "Champagne Lounge" before Rose Ceremonies, but she also gave the cast advice and help to set up dates for blossoming couples while filming. Hannah hinted that Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season is going to leave jaws on the floor during an appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast earlier this month. "I think the whole thing they're going to be shocked by. I'll just say that," Hannah said. The Season 15 The Bachelorette star added how viewers won't see some of the pairings and couples coming. "I think there will be some surprises," Hannah noted. "I think people are going to be excited and shocked by some couples." Hannah also admitted "it is a possibility" a senior bachelor or bachelorette may hook up with a younger cast member. "Have you seen some of the women?! They are hot and awesome!" Hannah gushed. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Hannah explained how this "refresh" of Bachelor in Paradise "feels completely different" from prior seasons during a separate appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "I think this season feels a little more elevated," shared Hannah, who reiterated that people "are going to be really surprised by the show." The initial Paradise arrivals -- 16 young cast members and the first wave of Goldens -- was previously announced by ABC. The women from Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season who will show up at the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise are Leslie Fhima, April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, and Natascha Hardee. The men from Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette season who will kick off the season are Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, and Ralph "RJ" Johnson. As previously announced, the 16 younger Bachelor in Paradise cast members who will hit the beach on Day 1 during the premiere episode include Dale, Jess, Justin, Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin, Bailey Taylor Brown, Brian Autz, and Hakeem Moulton. Jeremy Simon will also be a Day 1 arrival, as well as Jonathon Johnson, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, and Zoe McGrady. According to Jesse, things will heat up quickly in Paradise when the show returns to ABC next month. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!