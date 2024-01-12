Wells Adams has addressed criticism Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season was a "fail" and also shared how he thinks producers can avoid relationship disasters in the future.

"Never has there been a time [when] I actually want some answers from all these people that have now broken up since the show ended," Wells told Us Weekly in a recent joint interview with Joe Amabile while promoting their new partnership with a cocktail collection.

Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season ended with three successful relationships: Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, who left Paradise as a dating couple; Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, who got engaged; and Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei, who also left Mexico engaged.

After Bachelor in Paradise's Season 9 finale aired on December 7, Kylee announced two days later that her relationship with Aven was over due to "multiple infidelities" on Aven's part.

And then on December 11, the other two couples announced they had decided to end their engagement. While Kat and John Henry appeared to have an amicable split, Aaron B. shared his breakup news with the world as Eliza stayed silent.

When asked about backlash from fans this Bachelor in Paradise season was a "fail" because not one relationship lasted, Wells admitted, "I get it."

"People want engagements to come out of it and meaningful relationships," he shared with the magazine.

"What's tough is that we've actually had a really good batting average over the past couple seasons. You don't know it's going to work and what's not going to work."

But Wells, who has some creative say with Bachelor in Paradise producers, recalled talking to producers before the show filmed this year.

"I do remember... being like, 'I really want to focus on [the idea that] I don't think you have to get engaged for it to be successful,'" Wells said.

Wells cited Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs as an example. Becca and Thomas met on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, but Becca was afraid to commit after a string of televised relationship failures.

Although Becca got cold feet and the pair didn't get engaged in Paradise, they continued dating in the real world and are now married with one child.

"I know that we want to have the Neil Lane shot. I get it. But I think that the health of the show is much better when, like, just meaningful relationships come out of it," Wells explained.

"So, I wonder sometimes if too much pressure is put on getting engaged. And we saw Kylee kind of do that [with Aven]. She very much wanted to get engaged."

He elaborated, "I think that's what she felt like was supposed to happen in Paradise, and I kind of do wish I was there to be like, 'You know, that's not the success on the show... the success in the show is actually falling in love with someone and leaving with them.'"

Wells said whether a couple gets engaged or not is "completely arbitrary."

"So, yeah, I do wish that everyone just kind of realized that success in this doesn't necessarily have to be like, 'We got married on the beach,'" the bartender noted.

"It's like, 'No, you found someone that you really, really care about.'"

Joe agreed with Wells and chimed in, "That's why I thought Kylee and Aven were going to work."

But considering Aven had refused to get engaged and then cheated on Kylee once filming ended, Joe quipped, "No wonder he didn't want to get engaged, I guess."

All of the couples who came out of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season have also broken up by now, although those relationships didn't end as quickly as the ones from Season 9.

The couples from Season 7 who are still together are Joe and Serena; Becca and Thomas; Alana Milne and Chris Conran, who live together; Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, who are currently engaged; and Mari Pepin-Solis and Kenny Braasch, who got married during an appearance on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




