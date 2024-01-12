Wells Adams addresses criticism 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 was a "fail"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/12/2024
Wells Adams has addressed criticism Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season was a "fail" and also shared how he thinks producers can avoid relationship disasters in the future.
"Never has there been a time [when] I actually want some answers from all these people that have now broken up since the show ended," Wells toldUs Weekly in a recent joint interview with Joe Amabile while promoting their new partnership with a cocktail collection.
Although Becca got cold feet and the pair didn't get engaged in Paradise, they continued dating in the real world and are now married with one child.
"I know that we want to have the Neil Lane shot. I get it. But I think that the health of the show is much better when, like, just meaningful relationships come out of it," Wells explained.
"So, I wonder sometimes if too much pressure is put on getting engaged. And we saw Kylee kind of do that [with Aven]. She very much wanted to get engaged."
He elaborated, "I think that's what she felt like was supposed to happen in Paradise, and I kind of do wish I was there to be like, 'You know, that's not the success on the show... the success in the show is actually falling in love with someone and leaving with them.'"
Wells said whether a couple gets engaged or not is "completely arbitrary."
"So, yeah, I do wish that everyone just kind of realized that success in this doesn't necessarily have to be like, 'We got married on the beach,'" the bartender noted.
"It's like, 'No, you found someone that you really, really care about.'"
Joe agreed with Wells and chimed in, "That's why I thought Kylee and Aven were going to work."
But considering Aven had refused to get engaged and then cheated on Kylee once filming ended, Joe quipped, "No wonder he didn't want to get engaged, I guess."