A Missouri man said he has a well-timed phone call to thank for leading him to the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $2 million jackpot.

Rudy Mendez of Foristell told Missouri Lottery officials he was driving in Fenton when he received a phone call, so he pulled over at the On The Run convenience store to answer it safely.

Mendez said he went into the store and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I went inside and picked up a ticket," Mendez said. "I won something on that one, then went back inside and picked up another one."

Mendez's second ticket, a 200X The Money game, earned him a $2 million top prize.

"I thought it was $200," he said. "Then I moved my thumb and quickly got off the phone."

Mendez said he went back into the store a third time to scan the ticket and verified that he had indeed won the jackpot.

The winner said he and his wife, Robynn, are now deciding what to do with the jackpot.