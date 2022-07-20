FX is giving a glimpse of the new series Welcome to Wrexham.

The network shared a trailer for the docuseries Wednesday featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Welcome to Wrexham explores Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership of Wrexham A.F.C., a U.K. soccer club hailing from a working-class town in Wales. The club is the third oldest professional association football team in the world.

Reynolds and McElhenney acquired the 5th tier Wrexham Red Dragons in 2020 in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story. The American actors had no experience in football or working with each other.

"From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan's crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fats of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it," an official synopsis reads.

Welcome to Wrexham will premiere Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Reynolds is known for playing Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while McElhenney created and stars on the FXX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.