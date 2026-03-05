HOME > Welcome to Plathville TLC

'Welcome to Plathville' Season 8 premiere announced by TLC

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/05/2026



will be returning to TLC with a brand new season this month.



ADVERTISEMENT TLC has announced Season 8 of will premiere Tuesday, March 31 at 10PM ET/PT.



"Everyone is stepping into a whole new chapter of their lives," Lydia Plath teases in the trailer.



The new season of will kick off with Lydia and Zac reuniting with the family, ready to discuss the tension that surrounded their wedding day.



With Zac's support, Lydia will set boundaries and demand respect from her relatives.



The family's matriarch, Kim Plath, will rekindle her romance with boyfriend Ken and attempt to start fresh on the family farm.



"Don't count us out of the race yet," Kim quipped when talking about having more children.



Kim will also work toward healing her relationship Lydia.



"Whenever I talked to you, it felt like I was talking to a brick wall," Lydia tells Kim in the trailer.



Lydia also admits to the cameras she's "still angry" at her parents "for what they did" and she "won't tolerate" people gossiping about her relationship.



Meanwhile, Barry Plath begins to test the dating waters after his divorce from Kim.



"I'm single and ready to mingle!" Barry boasts in the trailer, before speaking to a matchmaker about how he wants "the Sandra Bullock look."



As for Ethan Plath, he'll make a bold move when fighting for his relationship with Teegan.

"Determined not to repeat past mistakes, he takes meaningful steps to prove he's ready for a committed future," TLC teased of Ethan.



Isaac Plath, on the contrary, will begin to worry his relationship with girlfriend Kaylynn is moving too quickly.



Kaylynn, however, is shown telling Isaac in the trailer that she knows her worth and won't stick around if she's not receiving what she deserves.



Micah Plath, for his part, will attempt to rebuild his life in Florida after a tough breakup, and Moriah Plath will find "peace and new perspective" in Montana, according to the network.



The seventh season of premiered in July 2025 on TLC and featured Lydia's whirlwind, four-month romance leading to a marriage proposal from Zac, Moriah moving to Montana, and Ethan dealing with the aftermath of his divorce from Olivia Plath.



Ethan and Olivia had announced their split in October 2023 and filed for divorce in February 2024.

