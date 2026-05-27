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'Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath reveals she's had two abortions

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/27/2026



Former star Olivia Plath is getting candid about how she chose to terminate two pregnancies when discussing her views on women's healthcare.



ADVERTISEMENT Olivia, 28, opened up about her stance on women's healthcare in a recent Instagram video.



While doing her makeup, Olivia mentioned how the future of mifepristone, also known as "the abortion pill," is "uncertain" and women may soon have trouble getting access to it.



"Abortion is healthcare, and courts and men and anyone else do not deserve a say in women's healthcare. Women's healthcare is for women... and their body," Olivia said.



Olivia argued that "healthcare is a right" and "women deserve to have autonomy over their own bodies."



She continued, "This is probably also a good time to mention something that I have not talked about a lot publicly, but I've actually had two abortions, and for each of those I took mifepristone."



The wedding photographer acknowledged how her mother "didn't have the support" that she had when trying to decide whether to have kids.



"[My mother] was from a different generation and she lived in a pretty religious, controlling world. And I knew from the time I was a child that my mom had more kids than she wanted or felt that she was able to take care of. And it showed," Olivia admitted.



"I'm really thankful for therapy now, and I always told myself I was never going to repeat that life. I'm so thankful that I had the options that she didn't... I know that every woman deserves that."



Olivia went on to share that she "never regretted" her decision to have abortions.



"Truly. I knew I was not ready to be a parent. I never should have kids with that person. Every woman deserves that support and that autonomy over her own body," Olivia said.



In the May 21 video, Olivia was promoting the "My Body, My Festival," which takes place in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 28.



Olivia said all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the DC Abortion Fund.

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Olivia finalized her divorce from star Ethan Plath in February.



Prior to their breakup, the couple had been shown fighting and failing to communicate over their glaring differences -- including politics and religion -- on multiple seasons of .



But Olivia announced she was leaving the show in September 2025, revealing that she "worked hard to get out of my contract."



"I have not only endeavored to distance myself from hate, bullying, but also reported harmful behavior, and tried to stand up for what is right," Olivia wrote at the time.



"It sickens me to see violence, hatred, and dysfunction presented as entertainment."



Olivia's last season of was Season 7, which aired in Fall 2025.



The show is currently airing its eighth season on TLC.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Former star Olivia Plath is getting candid about how she chose to terminate two pregnancies when discussing her views on women's healthcare.Olivia, 28, opened up about her stance on women's healthcare in a recent Instagram video.While doing her makeup, Olivia mentioned how the future of mifepristone, also known as "the abortion pill," is "uncertain" and women may soon have trouble getting access to it."Abortion is healthcare, and courts and men and anyone else do not deserve a say in women's healthcare. Women's healthcare is for women... and their body," Olivia said.Olivia argued that "healthcare is a right" and "women deserve to have autonomy over their own bodies."She continued, "This is probably also a good time to mention something that I have not talked about a lot publicly, but I've actually had two abortions, and for each of those I took mifepristone."The wedding photographer acknowledged how her mother "didn't have the support" that she had when trying to decide whether to have kids."[My mother] was from a different generation and she lived in a pretty religious, controlling world. And I knew from the time I was a child that my mom had more kids than she wanted or felt that she was able to take care of. And it showed," Olivia admitted."I'm really thankful for therapy now, and I always told myself I was never going to repeat that life. I'm so thankful that I had the options that she didn't... I know that every woman deserves that."Olivia went on to share that she "never regretted" her decision to have abortions."Truly. I knew I was not ready to be a parent. I never should have kids with that person. Every woman deserves that support and that autonomy over her own body," Olivia said.In the May 21 video, Olivia was promoting the "My Body, My Festival," which takes place in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 28.Olivia said all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the DC Abortion Fund.Olivia finalized her divorce from star Ethan Plath in February.Prior to their breakup, the couple had been shown fighting and failing to communicate over their glaring differences -- including politics and religion -- on multiple seasons of .But Olivia announced she was leaving the show in September 2025, revealing that she "worked hard to get out of my contract.""I have not only endeavored to distance myself from hate, bullying, but also reported harmful behavior, and tried to stand up for what is right," Olivia wrote at the time."It sickens me to see violence, hatred, and dysfunction presented as entertainment."Olivia's last season of was Season 7, which aired in Fall 2025.The show is currently airing its eighth season on TLC. WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE MORE WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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