"Weird Al" Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda led a star-studded Coldplay kiss cam spoof on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday.

The duo performed the Coldplay song "Viva la Vida," and then spotlighted several "couples" in the audience.

The parody was a nod to the recent controversy surrounding Astronomer's former CEO Andy Byron, who was spotted with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert last week.

When the "kiss cam" zoomed in on Byron and Cabot, who are married to other people, Byron ducked and Cabot covered her face.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," said the band's frontman Chris Martin.

The moment has circulated widely online and inspired countless spoofs since. Byron subsequently resigned from Astronomer.

As Yankovic and Miranda sang, the camera zoomed in on several "couples," portrayed by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, and Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald.

Colbert said the song was an effort to cheer up his fans after the news that The Late Show, which has been on the air since 1993, has been canceled.