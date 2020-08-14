Weezer's has released their latest song titled "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edt) which appears on the soundtrack for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The track is available through music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, Soundcloud.

"Nostradamus predicted a bomb would drop/ And all our guitars will be hummin' in an old pawn shop/ Watch us brush off the dust/ In heavy metal we trust/ Then kick back and read The Sunday Times," Weezer frontman River Cuomo sings.

The soundtrack is set for release on Aug. 28 to coincide with the release of the film on the same day. The Wyld Stallyns refers to Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted's (Keanue Reeves) band in the film series.

Lamb of God, Big Black Delta, Alec Wigdahl, Cold War Kids, Mastodon, POORSTACY, Culture Wars, Blame My Youth, FIDLAR and The Wyld Stallyns will also appear on the soundtrack.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will feature the iconic slackers, now in their 50s, trying to create the song that will unite the universe.