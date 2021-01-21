Weezer released on Thursday a new music video for single "All My Favorite Songs," the first track off upcoming album OK Human."All My Favorite Songs" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer and YouTube.A teenaged boy meets and connects with a teenaged girl through a computer in the music video. The pair journey to Weezer and hang out with the band inside of a studio."All my favorite songs are slow and sad\/ All my favorite people make me mad\/ Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad," frontman Rivers Cuomo sings.OK Human, a nod to Radiohead's OK Computer, is set to be released on Jan. 29. The album will take the place of the already announced Van Weezer, which has been pushed back to May 7.Weezer will be touring in the summer alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega tour. The tour was delayed to summer 2021 in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Tour dates for Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy's Hella Mega tourJuly 14 -- Seattle, Wash., at T-Mobile ParkJuly 17 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Dodger StadiumJuly 18 -- San Diego, Calif., at Petco ParkJuly 20 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Oracle ParkJuly 24 -- Arlington, Texas, at Oracle ParkJuly 27 -- Atlanta, Ga., at SunTrust ParkJuly 29 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid ParkJuly 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank FieldAug. 1 -- Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock StadiumAug. 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi FieldAug. 5 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway ParkAug. 8 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals ParkAug. 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox TheatreAug. 13 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark StadiumAug. 15 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley FieldAug. 17 -- Toronto, Canada, at Rogers CentreAug. 19 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC ParkAug. 20 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank ParkAug. 23 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target FieldAug. 25 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park