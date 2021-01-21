Weezer released on Thursday a new music video for single "All My Favorite Songs," the first track off upcoming album OK Human.

"All My Favorite Songs" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer and YouTube.

A teenaged boy meets and connects with a teenaged girl through a computer in the music video. The pair journey to Weezer and hang out with the band inside of a studio.

"All my favorite songs are slow and sad/ All my favorite people make me mad/ Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad," frontman Rivers Cuomo sings.

OK Human, a nod to Radiohead's OK Computer, is set to be released on Jan. 29. The album will take the place of the already announced Van Weezer, which has been pushed back to May 7.

Weezer will be touring in the summer alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega tour. The tour was delayed to summer 2021 in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour dates for Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy's Hella Mega tour

July 14 -- Seattle, Wash., at T-Mobile Park

July 17 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Dodger Stadium

July 18 -- San Diego, Calif., at Petco Park

July 20 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Oracle Park

July 24 -- Arlington, Texas, at Oracle Park

July 27 -- Atlanta, Ga., at SunTrust Park

July 29 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid Park

July 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 1 -- Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 4 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi Field

Aug. 5 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 8 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre

Aug. 13 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Aug. 17 -- Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre

Aug. 19 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park

Aug. 20 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Field

Aug. 25 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park