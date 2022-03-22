Weezer performed "A Little Bit of Love," the first single from their new album SZNZ: Spring, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Weezer band members Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson , Brian Bell and Scott Shriner dressed for the season Monday, wearing elf ears and a bunny costume in front of bright green trees and bushes.

The band is planning to release four season-themed albums this year.

Cuomo announced the album release dates on Twitter in February. Spring dropped Sunday, Summer will be released June 20, Fall on Sept. 22 and Winter on Dec. 21.

Weezer released albums OK Human and Van Weezer in 2021. SZNS: Spring is their 16th studio album.