Weezer will perform its album OK Human for the first time during a live stream concert in April.

The rock band said Thursday that it will perform songs from the album, released in January, and old favorites during a virtual event with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

The show will take place at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and stream April 16 at 9 p.m. EDT.

"On April 16th, we invite each and every one of you to stare at your screens while we perform OK Human for the first time ever (along with all your favorite Weezer songs)," the band wrote on Instagram.

"Get ready for a night of streaming images (and sounds) to your head," the group added.

Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase now.

OK Human is Weezer's 14th studio album. The album features the single "All My Favorite Songs," which Weezer released a music video in January.

Weezer will release another new album, Van Weezer, in May. The album will feature the singles "The End of the Game," "Hero" and "Beginning of the End."