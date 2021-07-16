Rock bands Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The groups performed on Friday's episode of GMA as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.

Weezer, featuring Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner, performed its single "Hero." The song appears on the band's 15th studio album, Van Weezer, released in May.

Van Weezer also features the singles "The End of the Game," "Beginning of the End," "I Need Some of That" and "All the Good Ones."

Fall Out Boy, featuring Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley, performed its single "Uma Thurman." The song appears on the group's 2015 album, American Beauty/American Psycho.

Fall Out Boy's most recent album, Mania, was released in January 2018.

Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day appeared on GMA ahead of the launch of their Hella Mega stadium tour. The bands announced new dates for the tour in May after postponing shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hella Mega tour will resume July 24 in Dallas and end Sept. 6 in Seattle.