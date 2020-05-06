Rock band Weezer is dedicating its new song to essential workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The group released a single and music video for the song "Hero" on Wednesday.

The video opens with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo writing a handwritten letter. The video then shows footage of the band and fans at home amid the health crisis.

Weezer shared the letter, which thanks essential workers, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"While the rest of us retreated to our homes, you ran towards the threat in a battle you didn't even know you signed up for. Your bravery and selflessness are awe-inspiring. You are the reason we shall rock another day," Cuomo wrote.

"Hero" appears on Weezer's forthcoming 14th album, Van Weezer. The group said Wednesday that Van Weezer, initially slated for release May 15, will be delayed due to the pandemic.

Van Weezer also features the single "The End of the Game," released in September.