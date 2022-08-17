'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
UPI News Service, 08/17/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the horror comedy series Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, You).
Wednesday is based on The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic abilities and solve a supernatural mystery connected to her family's past.
"Little did I know that I'd be stepping into a nightmare," Ortega says in the trailer. "Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I'm going to love it here."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.