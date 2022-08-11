Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Wedding Season.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy action-thriller Thursday featuring Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea.

Wedding Season follows Katie (Salazar) and Stefan (Drea), two people who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair. Two months later at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered.

"The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is..." an official description reads.

Katie and Stefan go on the run as they try to prove their innocence and discover the real killer.

Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ionna Kimbrook and Omar Baroud also have roles.

Wedding Season is written by Oliver Lyttelton and directed by George Kane. The series hails from the producers of Broad City, Younger and Search Party.

Salazar is known for playing Brenda in the Maze Runner movies, Zoe DeHaven on Parenthood and Lisa Nova in Brand New Cherry Flavor.