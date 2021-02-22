A Florida man was reunited with the wedding ring he lost at a Minnesota grocery store when it was found during a remodeling project five years later -- just in time for his 100th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Dennis celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday with family and friends in Fort Lauderdale, and among the presents he received at the celebration was the wedding ring he had lost five years earlier while shopping at an Aldi store in his hometown of Austin, Minn.

The ring was found recently by a contractor working on a remodeling project at the Aldi, and store managers used the inscription -- Dennis' name, his wife's name and the wedding date -- to identify Dennis as the owner and get in touch with his daughter.

The wife of the contractor who found the ring was already planning to visit Florida this month for unrelated business, so Dennis' daughter arranged for family friend Camille Falconer to meet with the woman Sunday and bring the ring to the birthday party.

Falconer said it was an emotional moment when Dennis' daughter presented him with the ring.

"He teared up," Falconer told WTLV-TV. "He got the biggest grin on his face and he just held that in his hand like it was a treasure, which it is, and he put it right back on his finger and it fit just fine."

Dennis' daughter, Shari Johnson, said the World War II veteran's birthday celebrations also included a ride in a military vehicle provided by Mission BBQ restaurant and his photo was put in a place of honor on the eatery's wall.