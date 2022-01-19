Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series WeCrashed.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Wednesday featuring Jared Leto as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as Neumann's wife, Rebekah.

The preview shows Neumann (Leto), Rebekah (Hathaway) and Neumann's business partner, Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) launch WeWork, a commercial real estate company that designs and builds workplaces for startups and other businesses.

"WeWork's role is to elevate the world's consciousness," Rebekah says in the trailer.

"WeWork isn't just a company. It's a movement," Neumann adds in another scene.

The new show explores "the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible."

The real-life WeWork was once a promising startup with a value of nearly $50 billion. The company failed to go public in 2019 following reports of mistreatment of employees and Neumann's questionable financial decisions.

WeCrashed is based on the Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. The series is created by Lee Eisenberg, who will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside Drew Crevello.

WeCrashed premieres March 18 on Apple TV+. The series will mark Leto's first TV series regular role since Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life, which aired on ABC from 1994 to 1995.