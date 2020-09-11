A gambling website is offering $500 to a winning applicant willing to serve as a "professional cheeseburger tester."

ADVERTISEMENT

BonusFinder.com, based in Amsterdam, said it is seeking a cheeseburger taster to find the best burger in the United States by grading burgers on criteria including patty texture, patty seasoning, bun softness, bun taste, complexity of flavors used, relish and/or sauce taste, cheese flavor and creaminess, value for money and quality of the ingredients.

The winner will receive $500, as well as funds for travel and to purchase the cheeseburgers the applicant is instructed to taste and review.

The company said the randomly selected winner will be announced Oct. 9.

The taster's reviews will be published on the BonusFinder website.

The company's Canadian site, BonusFinder.ca, is offering a similar position to find Canada's top cheeseburger.