An education resource website is offering an "ultimate dream job" for Harry Potter fans willing to watch every film in the franchise for $1,000.

EDsmart.com, a website specializing in college rankings, reviews and ratings, said it is seeking up to five winners willing to spend some of their COVID-19 lockdown time watching all eight Harry Potter films and both Fantastic Beasts spin-off films -- a total 25 hours, 6 minutes of movie-watching.

The winners will be called upon to live-tweet or livestream their movie-watching experience on social media channels while tagging @getedsmart. The watchers will then be asked to rank each of the movies and share their rankings online.

The winners will receive $1,000, as well as a prize package including all 10 films on Blu-Ray, Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavor Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog (Bundle of 3), a Harry Potter Gryffindor Snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler and a $100 GrubHub gift card.

Applications are being accepted online through May 15.