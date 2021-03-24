A culture website is offering $1,000 for a James Bond fan to watch all 24 official films in the 007 franchise to celebrate the upcoming release of No Time to Die.

NerdBear.com, a "nerd culture" website, said it is seeking someone to watch all 24 James Bond 007 films, from 1962's Dr. No to 2015's Spectre, prior to the Sept. 30 release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the franchise.

The chosen candidate will receive $1,000, a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies and a $50 AMC gift card to go see the latest film when it releases.

"The delay of No Time to Die from April to September 2021 has disappointed many James Bond fans," said Amar Hussain, founder of Nerd Bear. "While we wait for the release later this year, we thought it would be fun and a pleasant distraction from COVID to offer this opportunity to a movie buff."

The website said the person will be asked to watch all 24 films in 30 days and complete a worksheet.

The application, which is available online through April 16, asks candidates to explain why they are the right James Bond fan for the job.