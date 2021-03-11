A British website that reviews garden sheds posted a job listing for an unusual $70-per-hour position: Minecraft gardening consultant.

WhatShed said the consultants employed by its Minecraft Gardening Service will lend their video gaming and garden design skills to Minecraft players seeking a little help landscaping in the virtual world of the game.

"Consultants will be able to lend their expertise for achieving gardening excellence while sticking to the player's Minecoin budget (in-game currency)," the company said.

The website said it is seeking candidates with a working knowledge of Minecraft and a "creative flair."

"While not essential, previous experience in landscape gardening is beneficial. A passion for gardening/the outdoors must also be demonstrated," the job posting states.

WhatShed said the consultants will work remotely and can set their own rates, up to $70 an hour.

Applications are being accepted at whatshed.co.uk/virtual-landscape-gardener-in-minecraft.