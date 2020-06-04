Freestyle Love Supreme, a hip-hop improv troupe co-founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is postponing the premiere of its Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The group announced the delay Wednesday on Twitter amid ongoing protests over George Floyd's death. The film was slated for release Friday.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck. Freestyle Love Supreme said it is postponing the release of the documentary in solidarity with protesters.

"Black Lives Matter. We will be postponing the release of the #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme documentary and look forward to sharing it with you in the future," the post reads.

Freestyle Love Supreme recognized black artists and the "pressing" concerns of "systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate" in an accompanying statement.

"We believe that through activism, understanding and love, this country will realize that now is the time for lasting, real change and equity," the group said.

"We are Freestyle Love Supreme. We are for love. We are for justice. We are with you. Black lives matter," the group added. "Peace, love and power."

Miranda co-founded Freestyle Love Supreme in 2003, prior to the success of his musical Hamilton. The film follows the group's 2019 reunion performances.