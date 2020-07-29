Chinese boy band WayV is back with a new music video.

WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a video Wednesday for the English-language version of its single "Bad Alive."

The new video shows WayV members Hendery, Kun, Lucas, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun and Yangyang posing and dancing against a red background.

"Bad Alive" appears on WayV's debut studio album, Awaken the World, released in June. The album also features the single "Turn Back Time."

WayV had teased the English version of "Bad Alive" with a group photo over the weekend.

WayV made its debut as a subunit in January 2019. NCT has three other subunits, NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.