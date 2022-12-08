WayV has rescheduled the release of its EP Phantom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, announced Thursday that it will release the EP on Dec. 28.

Phantom was originally scheduled for release Friday but was delayed due to the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

"Once again, we would like to ask for your kind understanding and especially from the fans who have been waiting for WayV's 4th Mini Album 'Phantom.' Please give your full support for the album that will be released on December 28th," the group tweeted.

WayV announced Phantom on Nov. 22. The group shared new teaser photos featuring Yangyang the next week.

Phantom will mark WayV's first EP since Kick Back, released in March 2021.

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT127 and NCT Dream.