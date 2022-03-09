Wayne Kramer, the guitarist and co-founder of MC5, has announced a new spring tour for the group under the name We Are All MC5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Heavy Lifting" tour, named after a new song Kramer teased on Wednesday that features Tom Morello , will run throughout May.

Kramer will be joined by singer Brad Brooks, drummer Stephen Perkins of Jane's Addiction, bassist Vicki Randle who worked with Mavis Staples and guitarist Stevie Salas who worked with David Bowie.

A new MC5 album will also be released in 2022 with Bob Ezrin serving as producer.

MC5 was among the musical artists nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in February. A shortlist of inductees will be announced in May with a ceremony honoring set to take place in the fall.

Here is the full list of dates for the "Heavy Lifting" tour

May 5 -- Detroit, Mich., at El Club

May 6 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Thunderbird

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

May 7 -- Philadelphia, Pa,, Underground Arts

May 8 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Warsaw

May 12 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Harlow's

May 13 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Bimbo's 365 Club

May 14 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Roxy Theatre

May 15 -- San Diego, Calif., at Soda Bar