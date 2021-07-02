Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady is set to appear on the July 9 premiere episode of the new reality TV show, Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Brady "returns to his roots in Orlando, Fla., to give his Aunt Lilly, who helped raise him and set him on the path to success, the home makeover of her dreams," a press release from CBS said Thursday.

"Also, a member of *NSYNC makes a surprise guest appearance."

Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight hosts the one-hour series, which offers sports, music and entertainment stars the chance to give a surprise home renovation to someone meaningful from their past.

The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.