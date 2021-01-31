Former Saturday Night Live and Wayne's World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey have reprised their iconic roles of Wayne and Garth in a new promo for Uber Eats.

"2020, man. That was a great year," Wayne said before they both declared, "Not!"

"It really sucked," Wayne continued.

"It sucked donkey," Garth agreed.

"Good one," Wayne told him. "We just wanted to say, we'll see you for the game, which for legal reasons cannot be named."

"We'll see you on the 'big bowl,'" Garth teased.

"The gigantic bowl," Wayne added.

The camera then panned away from the couch where the duo was sitting to a table that has an Uber Eats bag on it.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl next Sunday.