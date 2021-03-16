Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman have joined the cast of the new thriller Watcher.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Monroe, Glusman and Gorman will star in the psychological thriller, directed by Chloe Okuno.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the casting news and said the movie will begin filming this month.

Watcher follows Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Glusman), a young married couple who move into a new apartment in Bucharest as panic brews about a possible serial killer on the loose. Julia feels isolated in her new surroundings and begins to believe she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in the adjacent building.

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures, the low-budget genre label formed by Steven Schneider and Roy Lee, will co-produce the film. Schneider, Lee, Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Aaron Kaplan and Sean Perrone will serve as producers.

Zack Ford wrote the screenplay for the new movie.

Monroe is known for playing Jaimie "Jay" Height in the 2014 film It Follows. She also starred in Independence Day: Resurgence and played Clare in the Quibi series The Stranger.

Glusman is known for the films The Neon Demon and Nocturnal Animals, while Gorman played Karl Tanner on Game of Thrones and The Marshal on The Man in the High Castle.