A British speed-eater achieved a Guinness World Record when she ate 10 jelly doughnuts in 3 minutes.

Leah Shutkever, whose world record titles include fastest time to eat a cucumber, most lasagna eaten in 30 seconds and fastest time to drink 1 liter of gravy, took on the jelly doughnut record in Birmingham.

Shutkever was required to eat sugar-frosted doughnuts and was not allowed to lick her lips during the attempt. She was also required to open her mouth after finishing each doughnut to prove she had swallowed.

The speed-eater finished 10 doughnuts in the 3 minute time limit, enough to capture the record.

Shutkever said she is aiming to set 10 Guinness records by the end of the year.