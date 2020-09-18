An Ohio dad's ingenuity is drawing attention online after he unveiled his Halloween invention: a "candy chute" for touch-free trick-or-treating.

Andrew Beattie of Cincinnati said he and his 6-year-old daughter came up with the candy chute as a means of dispensing Halloween candy while social distancing and keeping the potential spread of germs to a minimum.

"We took a tube from an Amazon package and got out the spray paint and the duct tape," Beattie told TODAY Parents.

The 6-foot tube was affixed to Beattie's front porch handrail, creating a chute for handing out candy.

"This will be a completely 'touch-free' experience for trick or treaters," Beattie wrote in a Facebook post. "There will be a sign at the bottom of the tube showing them where to hold their bags and buckets so the candy can drop right in."

Beattie said the candy will all be factory sealed and he will be wearing gloves that he plans to change frequently to prevent the possibility of spreading germs.