A Nebraska man's plea to the Lincoln City Council is going viral after he passionately laid out the case for the city's restaurants and stores to stop claiming chicken tenders are "boneless chicken wings."

Ander Christensen, 27, whose father, Roy Christensen, is a Lincoln city councilman, appeared before the governing body at a public meeting and encouraged the city "to be a social leader in this country."

"We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they're normal," Christensen said.

"I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine," he said. "I'm talking about boneless chicken wings."

Christensen had to wait for laughter to subside before laying out the case that "boneless chicken wings" are composed of meat that doesn't actually come from the wing of the bird.

"We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabeling their cuts of meats, but then we go around pretending as though the breast of a chicken is its wing?" he asked.

He said the issue even could affect children's development.

"Our children are raised being afraid of having bones attached to their meat," he said. "That's where meat comes from. It grows on bones."

Christensen offered some possible alternative names for "boneless chicken wings."

"We can call them Buffalo-style chicken tenders," he said. "We can call them 'wet tenders.' We can call them 'saucy nugs,' or 'trash.'

"We can take these steps and show the country that's where we stand and that we understand that we've been living a lie for far too long, and we know it, because we feel it in our bones."

The impassioned plea was designed in part to spark amusement, but Christensen said he stands by the message.

"I would love nothing more than to have boneless chicken wings removed from menus," he told the New York Times. "Don't call it something it's not."

Councilman Christensen said his son's viral plea did not fall on deaf ears.

"Officially, the issue is being taken under advisement by the City Council," he said.