Watch: Man moves cookie from forehead to mouth for Guinness record
UPI News Service, 08/31/2020
An Idaho man participating in a Guinness World Records weekly challenge successfully set a new record for fastest time to move a cream filled cookie from the forehead to the mouth.
David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, participated in the "#GWRchallenge" on social media and used only the muscles in his face to move a cookie from his forehead to his mouth, and then ate it.
Rush was declared the winner of the weekly challenge when he managed to move and eat the cookie in 8.8 seconds.
The record-breaker said one participant had a faster time than him, but his attempt was disqualified.
