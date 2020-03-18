Sony will host a live stream at 12 p.m. EDT that will detail the company's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans can view the live stream on PlayStation's official YouTube channel or the PlayStation Blog.

The live stream, titled the road to PS5, will be hosted by PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny who will provide new details about the console.

PlayStation 5 is set to be released in late 2020. Sony has yet to announce a price for the console or show how it will look including its controller.

The PlayStation 4, which Cerny also worked on, was released in 2013 and retailed for $399.99.