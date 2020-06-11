Sony is hosting a new livestream event Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT, showcasing new PlayStation 5 games for the first time.

The presentation can be viewed on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Sony says that the livestream will feature the future of gaming and last just over an hour.

The company previously delayed the PlayStation 5 event, citing the protests that have taken place worldwide over the death of George Floyd. Sony said that they wanted to give space to discussions happening around the protests.

The PlayStation 5 is Sony's next-generation console which is set to be released this holiday. The exact release date and price have not been announced.

PlayStation 5 will use a new controller named the DualSense. The controller will have haptic feedback, adaptive triggers for the L2 and R2 buttons, a Create button that replaces the Share button and a built-in microphone.

Lead system architect Mark Cerny discussed PlayStation 5's architecture and graphical capability in March. The system will notably have a 825 GB solid state drive which will make load times in games instantaneous.