PlayStation will livestream new gameplay footage of The Last of Us Part II starting at 4 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presentation, part of PlayStation's State of Play series, can be viewed on the company's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Neil Druckmann of developer Naughty Dog, will be giving a special gameplay and story preview of The Last of Us Part II.

The livestream will run just over 20 minutes and will not cover other upcoming games or Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us Part II is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on June 19.

A limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro console themed around The Last of Us Part II will be released alongside the game. The console and accompanying controller feature series star Ellie's signature fern tattoo.

The first Last of Us was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The series takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States and follows survivors Ellie and Joel.

A recently released cinematic trailer for The Last of Us Part II features Ellie seeking out revenge following a traumatic event.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

PlayStation's last State of Play presentation focused on the exploration and combat of upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima.