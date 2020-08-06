PlayStation is hosting a new State of Play livestream address on Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT.

Fans can tune into the virtual event on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The State of Play will run for over 40 minutes.

The company has said that this presentation will showcase upcoming third-party games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

There will also be a few updates on third-party and indie titles that are coming to Sony's upcoming console, the PlayStation 5.

There will not, however, be any major announcements regarding the PlayStation 5 in terms of hardware, pricing and release date.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to launch this holiday season. Games coming to the platform include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West, among others.