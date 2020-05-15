Facebook is presenting at 2 p.m. #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 for high school and college seniors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The livestream event will feature Oprah Winfrey providing a commencement address.

Miley Cyrus will be performing her song "The Climb." Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more are set to give words of wisdom to the class of 2020.

The event will help seniors celebrate their graduation virtually as schools and graduation ceremonies have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Don't miss the once-in-a-lifetime #Graduation2020 event, as we come together to honor the high school and college students, teachers and parents who have made this incredible achievement possible," Facebook said.