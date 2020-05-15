The event will help seniors celebrate their graduation virtually as schools and graduation ceremonies have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Don't miss the once-in-a-lifetime #Graduation2020 event, as we come together to honor the high school and college students, teachers and parents who have made this incredible achievement possible," Facebook said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.