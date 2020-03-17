Nintendo will be live streaming a new Direct presentation centered around indie games at 1 p.m. EDT.

The company said that the Direct will run roughly 20 minutes and will showcase upcoming indie games that will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

The Direct -- titled Indie World Showcase -- can be viewed on Nintendo's official YouTube channel or website.

The last Indie World Showcase was live streamed in December where anticipated titles such as Golf Story sequel Sports Story and Axiom Verge 2 were announced.

Nintendo's Direct series of live streams are the company's way of announcing new games and consoles. The video game giant will likely still present a new Direct in the summer despite E3 2020 being canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Nintendo's online services, which allows players to play or purchase games online, went down on Tuesday. Fans check when the online services return by checking Nintendo's operational status page.